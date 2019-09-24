Nine people have been indicted for alleged crimes that range from illegal gun possession to running from police.

Those indicted Sept. 18 by a Wise County grand jury include:

• Brendon Austin Hill, 18, 374 Callahan Ave., Appalachia: One count of felony eluding police, punishable by up to five years in prison; one count of driving while intoxicated, punishable by up to a year in jail and a $2,500 fine; one count of obstructing justice, punishable by up to a year in jail and a $2,500 fine.

• Travis Eugene Stanley, 38, 344 Baker Ridge, Coeburn: One count of making a false statement on a consent form, punishable by up to 10 years; one count of attempting to possess a firearm after an involuntary commitment, punishable by up to a year in jail and a $2,500 fine.

• Aaron Sluss, 41, 11509 Fredrick Rd., Coeburn: Two counts of possessing a firearm after a felony conviction, each punishable by up to five years.

• Larry Edward Napier, 40, 6305 Aura Rd., Wise: One count of possessing a firearm after a felony conviction, punishable by two to five years.

• Victor Lee Brooks, 45, 2019 Carnegie Lane, Big Stone Gap and P.O. Box 343, East Stone Gap: One count of driving after being declared a habitual offender, second or subsequent offense, punishable by one to five years.

• Ronald M. Young, 52, a Wallens Ridge State Prison inmate: One count of possession of a weapon by an inmate, punishable by up to five years.

• Amy Elizabeth Wagner, 37, 1545 Main Ave. SW, Norton: One count of failure to appear on a felony offense, punishable by up to five years.

• Earnest W. Lampkins, 42, 282 Fincastle Rd., Lebanon: One count of illegally delivering an item to a prisoner, punishable by up to a year in jail and a $2,500 fine.

• Jessica McGraw, 23, 438 Craig St., Norton: One count of illegally delivering an item to a prisoner, punishable by up to a year in jail and a $2,500 fine.