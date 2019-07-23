A Wise County grand jury has indicted six people on charges ranging from alleged illegal gun possession to failure to appear in court.

Those indicted July 15 include:

• Christy Lee Gibson, 37, 6703 Guest River Rd., Norton: One count of eluding police, punishable by up to five years in prison; one count of obstructing justice, punishable by up to a year in jail and a $2,500 fine.

• Jonathan Lee Large, 34, 154 Daisy Lane, Coeburn: One count of making a false statement on a consent form, punishable by up to 10 years.

According to a criminal complaint, Large attempted to buy a gun and was denied because of a misdemeanor assault and battery conviction. Large allegedly made a false statement about the conviction on the firearms application form.

• Kandy Marie Whitson, 39, 440 Dry Fork Rd., Jonancy, Ky.: One count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, punishable by two to five years.

• Keri Leann Corbin, 38, 1886 Flanary Ridge Rd., Jonesville: One count of failure to appear on a felony offense, punishable by up to five years.

• Toma Dale Short, 38, 9742 White Oak Rd., Wise: One count of failure to appear on a felony offense, punishable by up to five years.

• Anthony Michael Carroll, 27, 1607 Fourth Ave. East, Big Stone Gap: One count of carrying a concealed weapon, punishable by up to a year in jail and a $2,500 fine.