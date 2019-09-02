spotlight Guest River Rally 6 hrs ago Share Facebook Twitter Email Joetta Holbrook and Joy Jones assisted lots of revelers visiting the Rally Shack during Coeburn’s annual Guest River Rally, which ran through last week and concluded Sunday. Look for more rally photos in Friday’s Coalfield Progress. R.J. ROSE PHOTO Share Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Share Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Share Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Tags Coeburn Guest River Rally Rally Shack Joetta Holbrook Joy Jones Popular Stories Superintendent's declaration reveals new Adams case details Drug crimes alleged in grand jury charges Indictments allege violent crimes Health Wagon to get $1 million Fed judge steps into coal stock dispute Latest e-Edition Coalfield Progress To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Must Reads Hub Arkush: Bears GM Ryan Pace thinks talent in place to answer lingering questions Bears starting TE Trey Burton dealing with new groin injury, could be game-time decision vs. Packers Matt Nagy's first reaction to Khalil Mack's Chicago Bears debut vs. Packers? 'Holy Hell' Tom Oates: Packers taking big chance entering season with Tim Boyle as backup quarterback Aaron Rodgers hopeful Packers offense will perform ‘really well’