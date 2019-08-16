MEOC building beside Lay’s in Coeburn

Aug. 30, 31, Sept. 1

Entries will be accepted Tuesday, Aug 27 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the MEOC building

Divisions:

Preschool art (ages 5 & under/Kindergarten & Preschool)

Primary school art (ages 6 to 9/grades 1st thru 4th)

Middle school art (ages 10 to 13/grades 5th thru 8th)

High school art (ages 14 to 17/grades 9th thru 12th)

Youth photography (ages 17 & under)

Amateur art & Amateur photography

Professional art & Professional photography

Categories:

School art & Youth photo categories will be based on entries received.

Professional art & photos will each be judged as one all-inclusive category.

Amateur art categories: drawing, painting, mixed media, & other (any other form of art).

Amateur photo categories: altered, animal, architecture, B&W, floral, landscape, nature, scenic, people, portrait, & general interest.

Awards:

Ribbons for 1st, 2nd, 3rd, & HM in each category

Rosettes for Best of Show in each division & People’s Choice for art & photography

Trophy for the Overall Winner.

Contest rules & info:

There is a limit of five entries per exhibitor with no entry fee. Contest is open to anyone who would like to enter- Entry must be exhibitor’s own work. You are considered a professional if 50% or more of your income comes from your work. Due to the limited space of venue no extra large or heavy items please.

Entries will ONLY be accepted during acceptance date, time and place listed above.

Entries must be picked up Sunday, Sept. 1 between 4 and 6 p.m. - Any entries not picked up will be donated. You may have someone bring/pickup your entries for you if you are unable make the entry acceptance/pickup time.

All divisions and categories are subject to change based on entries received. Art work MUST be freehand (no coloring book pages, paint by number, model/craft kits, molded ceramics, etc). Art work on paper will be pinned to display. If you do not want pin holes entry must be ready to display (framed/matted).

Photos should not have date/time stamp. 8 x 10 is the preferred photo size but not required. Frames are preferred for photos but not required- Photos not in frames must be ready to display (mounted/matted w/backing board).

No previous winning entries- Any entry recognized as a previous winner will be disqualified from judging. This is a contest only-No items will be for sale & this is not a juried event. Entries will be handled with care but the show is NOT responsible for loss or damage. This is a family friendly event-unsuitable entries will not be accepted.

Any further questions please contact Amy Caldwell by email: amycaldwell1993@gmail.com