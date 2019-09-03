spotlight Grand opening event is Wednesday 1 hr ago Share Facebook Twitter Email The long-awaited Sugar Hill Cidery in downtown Norton held a ‘soft’ opening last week and has been packing in customers since. The city will hold a grand opening ceremony Wednesday at 10 a.m. JEFF LESTER PHOTO Share Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Share Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Share Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Tags Sugar Hill Cidery Norton Cider Grand Opening Popular Stories Health Wagon to get $1 million ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ chef to open in St. Paul Sept. 7 Drug crimes alleged in grand jury charges Superintendent's declaration reveals new Adams case details Victim in Sunday crash is identified Latest e-Edition Coalfield Progress To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Must Reads How a Credit Card Loan’s Fast and Easy Cash Can Cost You 4 Smart Ways to Split Bills With Friends While Traveling Abroad Matt LaFleur: Aaron Rodgers has ‘green light’ to change plays at line of scrimmage Needing help at inside linebacker, Packers swing trade for B.J. Goodson The science of sexuality