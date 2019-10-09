A multijurisdictional grand jury has indicted seven individuals from Norton, Wise and Roanoke with nearly 1,000 felony prescription drug charges.

The charges include 488 counts of prescription fraud and 488 counts of conspiracy to commit prescription fraud, according to an announcement Wednesday by Wise County and Norton Commonwealth Attorney Chuck Slemp

The indictments in the 30th Judicial Circuit stem from a multi-year investigation by numerous law enforcement agencies, led by the Southwest Virginia Regional Narcotics Task Force, concerning a prescription drug fraud conspiracy in Wise County.

The offenses range from the summer of 2014 through late 2016. Norton City Police Special Agent Bucky Culbertson was the lead agent on these investigations.

Those indicted by the Multijurisdictional Grand Jury on Sept. 23 are as follows:

• Travis Kilgore, age 33, of Norton – 298 felony charges, including 149 counts of prescription fraud and 149 counts of conspiracy to commit prescription fraud.

• Brittany McReynolds, age 31, of Norton – 298 felony charges, including 149 counts of prescription fraud and 149 counts of conspiracy to commit prescription fraud.

• Tamera Thompson, age 58, of Norton – 296 felony charges, including 148 counts of prescription fraud and 148 counts of conspiracy to commit prescription fraud.

• Michael Sargent, age 38, of Roanoke – 44 felony charges , including 22 counts of prescription fraud and 22 counts of conspiracy to commit prescription fraud.

• Lawayna Jade Thompson, age 33, of Norton – 24 felony charges, including 12 counts of prescription fraud and 12 counts of conspiracy to commit prescription fraud.

• Christopher Sartin, age 37, of Wise – eight felony charges, including four counts of prescription fraud and four counts of conspiracy to commit prescription fraud.

• Tina Sartin, age 40, of Wise – eight felony charges, including four counts of prescription fraud and four counts of conspiracy to commit prescription fraud.

Slemp thanked "the tireless efforts of the many officers involved in investigating cases, specifically Agent Culbertson.

"Complicated prescription drug cases sometimes take years and hundreds of hours to investigate. My office will continue to work closely with law enforcement to aggressively prosecute prescription drug cases in this jurisdiction."