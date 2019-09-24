A Wise County grand jury has indicted 14 people for alleged crimes involving drugs.

Those indicted Sept. 18 include:

• Joshua Edward Lane, 37, 4443 Kingdom Rd., Duffield: Two counts of possessing a Schedule I or II drug, each punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

• Holden Tyler Burke, 27, 5818 Carroll Rd., Coeburn: One count of possessing a Schedule I or II drug, punishable by up to 10 years; one count of possessing a Schedule III drug, punishable by up to a year in jail and a $2,500 fine.

• Richard Chase Grogan, 30, 56 Warren Rd., Harlan, Ky.: One count of possessing a Schedule I or II drug, punishable by up to 10 years; one count of possessing a Schedule III drug, punishable by up to a year in jail and a $2,500 fine.

• Bradley Burton Sword, 33, 2836 Left Fork Island Creek, Pikeville, Ky.: One count of possessing a Schedule I or II drug, punishable by up to 10 years; one count of driving while intoxicated, punishable by up to a year in jail and a $2,500 fine.

• Brandon Mark Howell, 34, 4256 Halifax Rd., Coeburn: One count of possessing a Schedule I or II drug, punishable by up to 10 years; one count of being drunk in public, punishable by a fine up to $250.

• Kelsey Ann Fisher, 25, 2019 Carnegie Lane, Lot F9, Big Stone Gap: One count of possessing a Schedule I or II drug, punishable by up to 10 years; one count of possessing drug paraphernalia, punishable by up to a year in jail; one count of obstructing justice, punishable by up to a year in jail and a $2,500 fine.

• Kandy Marie Whitson, 39, 440 Dry Fork Rd., Jonancy, Ky.: Two counts of possessing a Schedule I or II drug, each punishable by up to 10 years; one count of possessing a firearm while possessing a Schedule I or II drug, punishable by up to five years.

• Jimmy D. Dorton Jr., 38, 440 Dry Branch Rd., Jonancy, Ky.: One count of possessing a Schedule I or II drug, punishable by up to 10 years.

• Antwain T. Hale, 38, 12150 Retford Rd., #D81, Coeburn: One count of possessing a Schedule I or II drug, punishable by up to 10 years.

• Ricky Lee Hicks, 52, 127 Odell Lane, Clintwood: One count of possessing a Schedule I or II drug, punishable by up to 10 years.

• Ray A. Branham Jr., 32, 12308 Sperry Rd., Coeburn: One count of possessing a Schedule I or II drug, punishable by up to 10 years.

• George Henry Sailers III, 53, 6215A Stephens Rd., Wise: One count of possessing a Schedule I or II drug, punishable by up to 10 years.

• John Robert Wireman, 52, 464 Kentucky Ave. SE, Norton: One count of possessing a Schedule I or II drug, punishable by up to 10 years.

• Harold Michael Trent, 48, c/o Duffield regional jail: One count of possessing a Schedule I or II drug, punishable by up to 10 years.