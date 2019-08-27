Several people have been charged with various forms of alleged theft in Wise County criminal indictments.

The grand jury on Aug. 21 also handed down indictments ranging from alleged perjury to failure to appear in court.

Those indicted include:

THEFT

• Robert Kenneth Hill II, 1644 Roda Rd., Appalachia: One count of grand larceny of a vehicle, punishable by up to 20 years in prison; one count of possessing a Schedule I or II drug, punishable by up to 10 years; one count of possessing stolen property, punishable by up to 10 years.

• James Burton Eldridge, 36, 317 Cedar St., Benham, Ky.: Six counts of embezzlement worth $500 or more, each punishable by up to 10 years; two counts of embezzlement worth less than $500, each punishable by up to a year in jail and a $2,500 fine.

According to the commonwealth attorney’s office, Eldridge allegedly embezzled $3,900 from Cassell Electric between March and May.

• Victor Eugene Flowers, 46, 6451 Zebulon Hwy., Lot 18, Pikeville, Ky.: Two counts of grand larceny, each punishable by up to 20 years.

• Susan Wagner, 32, 103 Peaceful St., Clintwood: One count of breaking and entering, punishable by up to 20 years; two counts of petit larceny, each punishable by up to a year in jail and a $2,500 fine.

• Luther Ramey, 38, 116 Fourth St. NE, Norton: One count of making false application for public assistance, punishable by up to 10 years; one count of failing to report a change in circumstances, punishable by up to 20 years.

• Steve Cody Ammons, 28, 737 Kentucky Ave., Norton: One count of shoplifting worth $500 or more, punishable by up to 20 years; three counts of felony shoplifting, third or subsequent offense, each punishable by up to five years.

• Dorothy Rena Holland, 31, 15 Darb Fork Rd., Bulan, Ky.: One count of shoplifting worth $500 or more, punishable by up to 20 years.

• Clinton Alden Hale, 39, 1014 Carico Ridge Rd., Coeburn: Six counts of forgery, each punishable by up to 10 years; six counts of uttering a forged check, each punishable by up to 10 years; six counts of petit larceny, each punishable by up to a year in jail and a $2,500 fine; six counts of obtaining money by false pretense, each punishable by up to a year in jail; one count of financially exploiting an elderly person, punishable by up to a year in jail and a $2,500 fine.

• Darrell Vincent Mullins, 52, 195 Layne Hollow, Coeburn: One count of forging bank notes, punishable by up to 10 years.

• Timothy James Mullins, 19, 11031 Dante Mountain Rd., Dante: One count of embezzlement worth $500 or more, punishable by up to 10 years.

Mullins is accused of embezzling $500 from Lowe’s.

• Chad Allen Smallwood, 39, 6797 Forton Jenkins Hwy., Jenkins, Ky.: One count of shoplifting, third or subsequent offense, punishable by up to five years.

• David Michael Patterson, 27, 310 Wood Ave. W, Big Stone Gap: One count of shoplifting, third or subsequent offense, punishable by up to five years; one count of trespassing, punishable by up to a year in jail.

OTHER

• Joseph Carroll, 37, 2615 Shawnee Ave. E, Big Stone Gap: Three counts of perjury, each punishable by up to 10 years.

According to the commonwealth attorney’s office, Carroll allegedly lied under oath in two separate hearings.

• Clifton Daniel Vance, AKA Clifford Daniel Vance, 41, 10733 Maple Grove Rd., Wise: One count of buying or receiving a stolen gun, punishable by up to five years; one count of carrying a concealed weapon, punishable by up to a year in jail and a $2,500 fine; one count of reckless driving and one count of driving on a suspended license, each punishable by up to a year in jail and a $2,500 fine.

• Brendon Austin Hill, 18, 374 Callahan Ave., Appalachia: One count of hit and run, punishable by up to five years; one count of possessing drug paraphernalia, punishable by up to a year in jail.

• David Wayne Carico, 40, 4108 Alleghany Rd., Coeburn: One count of eluding police in a vehicle, punishable by up to five years.

• Kedrick Dingus, 21, 3905 Honey Branch Rd., Dante: One count of failure to appear on a felony offense, punishable by up to five years.

• Scottie Ray Ely, 43, 11808 Charlotte Rd., Coeburn: One count of failure to appear on a felony offense, punishable by up to five years.

• Adrian Osborne, 31, 1149 Shetland Rd., Coeburn: One count of failure to appear on a felony offense, punishable by up to five years.

• Lindsey Alexandra Massie, 22, 2041 Valleyview Dr., Big Stone Gap: One count of carrying a concealed weapon, punishable by up to a year in jail and a $2,500 fine.