A fundraising golf tournament to benefit PAWS and Wise County Animal Rescue Coalition will be held Friday, Aug. 16 at 9:30 a.m. at Lonesome Pine Country Club.

fee is $100 per player, $400 per team. Lunch is included.

These organizations assist with finding homes for unwanted or neglected animals. They provide temporary homes and food for the animals along with the spaying or neutering of each.

If you are not able to pay, please consider making a donation. Contact Charles Thompson at 276/219-2271.