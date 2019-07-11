GERALDINE (GERRI) LAWSON LANEY

Geraldine (Gerri) Lawson Laney, 83, of Coeburn, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019 in the Wellmont Hospice House Bristol, TN.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William (Bill) Hugh Laney and was a former Head Start teacher in Wise County and City of Norton.

Surviving are her three daughters, Rebecca (David) Beck, Brenda (Doug) Kilgore all of Coeburn, and Glenda (Glenn) Phillips of Wise; nine grandchildren, Kimberly Haugh, Jodi Marko, Eric Strouth, Stephanie Strouth, Kimberly Maiz, Amy Phillips, Ross Phillips, Chris Beck and J.R. Kilgore; several great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Friday, July 12, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Sturgill Funeral Home, 310 6th Street NW, Coeburn. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Greg Sergent officiating.

Graveside services will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13 in the Greenwood Acres Cemetery in Coeburn. Family and friends will meet at 10:15 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home to go in procession to the cemetery.

