The September 2019 meeting of the Town and Country Garden Club was held at noon at the Inn at Wise. Vice President Henrietta Dotson presided in the absence of President Sandy Yun. There were 26 members in attendance.

Mrs. Dotson greeted everyone and thanked the hostesses, Martha Blackburn, Tricia Cahoon and Anne Sturgill.

The devotion and blessing were offered by Kathy Dotson. We also took a few minutes to remember those club members who are experiencing health issues. The meeting was then recessed for lunch.

When the meeting reconvened, Kate Hibbitts gave the judges’ report as follows:

Horticulture:

Betty Dotson – 13 blue, 2 red

June Dotson – 1blue

Patsy Stephens – 1 blue

Artistic Design:

Betty Dotson – 2 blue

Sherry Collie – 2 blue

The minutes of the August 2019 meeting were approved as printed following a motion by Gigi Pippin, second by Betty Dotson.

Sherry Collie gave the treasurer’s report and it was filed as presented.

Three pieces of correspondence, two from UVA-Wise and one from the Napoleon Hill Foundation, were presented.

Mary Costa and Kathy Kennedy are chairing the Fall Fling booth. The dates are October 12 and 13 and the location will be the same as last year - at the corner of Main Street and Nottingham Avenue. Mary asked for booth volunteers and for members to start collecting items which can be sold at the booth. Suggested were plants, cook books, gardening books, jewelry and other low-cost items.

Vicki Stephens, who chairs the apple butter project, gave us the work schedule for September 16-18, beginning at 9 a.m. and asked for volunteers.

Teresa Adkins will be in contact regarding planting fall flowers in the downtown area prior to the Fall Fling. Finally, the club will again prepare vendor welcome bags and decorate the main stage. An email will be sent to members with details as to the date and time for each activity.

June Dotson reported that she had planted and been watering the flowers at the public library. Mary Costa announced a work schedule for the flowerbed at the Welcome to Wise sign near McDonalds. Watering the plants at town hall and at Wise County Christian School was discussed. The group consensus was that the students could begin watering now that school is back in session.

Gigi Pippin reminded us that the flowers at the Napoleon Hill roadside marker would best be replaced by October 25 so that they would look fresh for the Hill conference scheduled for October 28.

The Town of Wise tree lighting ceremony was announced as being scheduled for December 1. The club tabled discussion of our holiday activities until a later meeting.

Members were asked again to consider taking responsibility for public relations for the club. Anyone who is interested, please contact Mrs. Yun.

Mrs. Dotson reported that we will not be able to permanently display our club awards at the public library. Other options will be explored.

Henrietta Dotson announced that she is the district chair for Penny Pines. Our fund raising for this project will begin at the October meeting.

The Southwest District Garden Club meeting was announced for November 2 in Abingdon. Mark your calendar now to attend.

Member Trish Cahoon presented an informative program and slideshow on composting. She discussed various methods for composting to produce nutrient-rich humus for use in our gardens. She then answered questions from those present.

The hostesses awarded several beautiful mums as door prizes.

The next club meeting was announced for October 8.

Being no further business, the meeting was adjourned at 1:45.

Submitted by Town and Country Garden Club