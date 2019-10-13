The Norton Industrial Development Authority is getting $45,000 that it will use to launch its second business plan competition/training.

Gov. Ralph Northam Wednesday announced a total of $180,000 in Community Business Launch grants awarded to four localities including Norton.

According to City Manager Fred Ramey, the IDA plans to launch its program in spring 2020.

“Anyone can attend a class(es) to learn about starting a business or creating a business plan but there will also be a business plan competition component that will allow start-up or expanding businesses in the downtown area to compete for prize money,” Ramey explained in an email.

According to the governor’s press release, CBL funds “will provide training to entrepreneurs and assist the communities in conducting business plan competitions that align with local and regional economic development strategies, primarily in Virginia’s downtown commercial districts.”

The program is implemented through the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.