Pound is taking another run at grant funding to fix the landslide area in the town's main intersection downtown, and hopefully a little more.

Marley Green and Margaret Sturgill, both members of the town's Economic Development Authority, made the pitch to Town Council at its Sept. 17 meeting, explaining a desire to connect fixing the landslide area with community development and a river walk idea considered a decade ago.

The landslide happened in March 2015 and the town has consistently tried but failed to secure funding to fix it.

Green, who also is a community development worker with Appalshop, explained that they have in mind, among other things, a project that would involve demolition of the town's old bank property, constructing a retaining wall along the slide area, developing a park area there and fixing the road around the church above.

He said they learned of the pilot program only in recent weeks and were encouraged by a conversation with the Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy. They think the landslide project would be eligible for funding under a pilot Abandoned Mined Lands grant opportunity.

A qualifying project could be located either on or adjacent to an AML site, Green said. They believe the landslide area would be eligible because of its proximity to a nearby strip mine site released from bond prior to the federal strip mine act in 1977.

Green said they have not yet defined a project scope and cost but were seeking council permission to work with the mayor on a letter of interest due to DMME at the end of the month and on the application due Oct. 30. The goal would be to bring something back to council at its next meeting after having worked with Dean.

Matches are not required, Green told council, but are helpful because funding is competitive. "We're not obligating the town by applying for this opportunity," he clarified.

Dean said he thought the town should explore all options, noting he was on the fourth round of paperwork trying to secure funding through the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and twice had hazard mitigations applications in to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

While they'd spoken hopefully about aid this time, "I was told that last time, too," Dean said.

It takes only one natural disaster to tap available funding, he added, noting Hurricane Dorian had just hit about two weeks before. "I don't have a lot of hopes right now, with what that hurricane has already done."

Dean said he invited Green and Sturgill to the night's meeting because "I don't want to pass up an opportunity."

Dean said original estimates put the work required at a minimum of $800,000, according to recommendations from Lighthouse Engineering that also had support from Thompson & Litton engineers.

"If we don't apply, we certainly won't get it," Sturgill said.

Green said development of a park is critical to the project, so it's not just land reclamation but also has an economic development feature to it. He said they envisioned a park that would be part of a river walk that would connect to the work Spearhead Trails is already doing in the town.

"That's the kind of thing DMME is looking for in these projects," Green said.

Councilman Glenn Cantrell said he had already talked to the local Veterans of Foreign Wars chapter and they are interested in the property once it was leveled and cleared out.

Among other things, he said, they want to move the VFW memorial at the intersection across the street and out of harm's way. Where it sits now, the marble monument is vulnerable to being struck.

Council authorized the mayor to work with Green and Sturgill in drafting a letter of interest for participation in the program and a fuller application plan that would come back to council for review.

Green also told council of public forums that are taking place to get input on future community development projects, locations and people. The first one on ideas for future projects was held Monday at the Bolling Building on Main Street. The one on Monday, Oct. 21, is about locations for future projects; and the one on Monday, Dec. 9, is about people for future projects.

Councilman Clifton Cauthorne commended the fact that recent improvements around Pound were coming from the ground up and not originating from town hall.

"We can't do it without town hall support," Green noted.