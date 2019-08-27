Local teams laced up their cleats and took to the field for the crowds for the second time this year as the week-before benefit games and jamborees were played last Friday.

J.I. Burton got everything started at 5 p.m. at Lawrence-Fitchko field hosting George Wythe.

It took a bit of time for the Raider offense to really get started. The defense was able to hold strong and only allow one touchdown in the first period.

In the second quarter, the Raiders took possession of the ball on the 35-yard line. Najee Steele broke out to almost midfield as the rest of the team got pumped up on the sidelines.

On the very next play, Mikey Culbertson broke through a hole in the line and broke multiple tackles to rumble over fifty yards into the end zone getting the Raiders on the board.

The Raiders defense continued to look strong with additional stops on the Maroons next drive. In the end, it was not quite enough as George Wythe took the victory 27-19.

Central was up next as they hosted the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes in a benefit game at 7 p.m.

The Warriors did not take long to get started as junior Ben Brickey picked off a pass and ran it back to their half of the field.

Sophomore quarterback Ethan Mullins would then find Brickey in the end zone from 21-yards out to get the Warriors on the board.

Those two would team up two more times in the second quarter for 28 and 22 yards to put the Warriors up by a score of 20-0 in the first.

In the second half, the ‘Canes would score once and Central answered as Matt Peters ran it in from 27 yards out as the Warriors took the game 27-7.

Eastside travelled to Honaker for their benefit game against the Tigers.

The Tigers got on the board first, but Eastside quickly answered as Will Stansberry handed off the ball to Nick Raymond for a one-yard ramble.

The rest of the game was the Grayson Whited show as he returned a punt for 53 yards and a kick off for 60 yards for touchdowns.

Next up he would catch a 50-yard touchdown pass and run back another kickoff for the score.

Unfortunately, the Tigers had three scores in the fourth quarter to take the victory 53-35.

Ridgeview took down Class 1 powerhouse Chilhowie 33-21.

Wolfpack running back Trenton Adkins compiled 161 yards on only 11 carries including a 42-yard touchdown run up the middle in the first quarter. The team as a whole had 357 yards on the ground including 68 yards from junior Kanin Lewis.

Linebacker Alijah Sproles laid the hurt down picking up nine tackles as the Wolfpack held the Warriors to only 138 yards rushing.

Next up, football season starts Friday as Central travels to Eastside, J.I. Burton hosts Ridgeview and Union travels to Lee at 7 p.m. Friday night.