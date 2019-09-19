FREDERICK ALEXANDER

On Friday, September 6, 2019, The Lord called home Frederick Dale Alexander.

He was born Thanksgiving Day November 26, 1950 in Anderson, IN. to the late Georgia Morgan, and Dale Alexander. It was thought by his mother that she had a bad case of “indigestion” but he was born later that day.

In his younger years, he served as a Military Police Officer of the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He also earned several awards and was considered an Expert Marksmen of the M-14 rifle and Marksmen of an M-16 rifle. During his career after the military the majority was spent in the working in the Hotel industry.

Mr. Alexander enjoyed all things Sci-fi, watched Soap Operas, wrestling and NCIS. He read comic books and painted on occasion. He found SW Virginia as his home and visited many of the local businesses. He frequented Romano’s, Arby’s, Sonic, Dairy Queen, Shamrock, Doughmakers, CVS and Murphy’s USA. He relished in going to the movies at Norton Cinema and spending time outdoors.

He is survived by his only daughter Fallon Nicole Fox and son-in-law David Joseph Fox; grandchildren: Ava, Kaelyn, Dominic and Desmond Fox; sisters: Deanna Salg, Diana Sanchez, and Shannon Stanek (husband, Jamie); brothers: Steven Alexander and Michael “Dana” Alexander (also in heaven), nieces: Angela Salg (partner Seana) and Ellie Stanek, nephews: Tommy Sanchez, (ex-wife, Pamela, partner Rebecca) Michael Alexander, (wife, Serena) Jaison Sanchez, John Salg (wife, Cara) and Robby Stanek. And several cousins and relatives as well.

Mr. Alexander did not suffer but drifted peacefully in his sleep. He was deeply loved by his family, (especially his daughter) his friends, and the community. Mr. Alexander privately donated to various charities including, Wounded Warrior project, disabled veterans, The Suicide Prevention line and many more. His passing was sudden but, all he truly hoped for is that his family, friends, and the community to be content in this world. In his own true fashion, in the words of one of his favorite characters on the Star Trek TV series ....... Live long and prosper!

Military graveside rites will be conducted at 10:45 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at Mountain Home National Cemetery, Mountain Home, TN. In lieu of sending flowers the funeral home will be taking donations for last minute funeral expenses. Local memorial is TBA.

Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home, 956 Park Ave NW, Norton, VA 24273, is serving the Alexander family.