FRANK JESTER

Carl Franklin Jester Jr., known as “Big Frank” to his friends and family, of Franklin, VA, passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019.

He was born October 2, 1929 in Suffolk, VA. He was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years Margurette “Peggy” Horton Jester and his brother William Albert Jester.

Frank was reared in Newport News and served in the US Air Force during the Korean conflict. After his service to our Country, he returned to Virginia Tech and completed his degree in Civil Engineering. Following graduation, Frank served as Assistant City Engineer in Fredericksburg, City Engineer in Lexington, NC and City Manager in Norton, VA before setting his sights on Franklin.

Frank and his family had a strong desire to locate in eastern Virginia and did so in 1965 when he accepted the position as Executive Director of the newly created Franklin Redevelopment and Housing Authority. Under his leadership, the Authority completed two redevelopment projects and two housing projects. After his tenure with the Authority, Frank had a long and successful career in the insurance and local real estate business. He also taught Real Estate at Paul D Camp Community College for nine years.

Frank was a member of High Street United Methodist Church. He served as Commander of The American Legion Post 73 in Franklin and was President of the Rotary Club of Franklin. He also served his community as Mayor.

Frank is survived by two sons, Franklin L. Jester (Becky) of Franklin and their children Meredith and William DeLuca and William H. Jester (Leslie) of Blacksburg and their children Dylan and Madi.

A memorial service was held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23 at High Street United Methodist Church located at 31164 Camp Parkway in Courtland, VA with the Rev. Nathan Decker officiating. The family received friends from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22 at Wright Funeral Home in Franklin and suggests that memorial donations be made to High Street United Methodist Church.

The Jester family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers and staff of The Village at Woods Edge and East Pavilion for their care and support. www.wrightfuneralhome.org

Wright Funeral Home in Franklin is serving the Jester family.