The town of Pound Economic Development Authority and Appalshop are partnering to host a series of community forums and discussions about possible community and economic development in The Pound and surrounding areas.

Do you have ideas for what Pound needs? A bowling alley, perhaps, or a new restaurant? Maybe a plant nursery or child care facility?

The public is invited to join these forums and "bring positive, forward-looking ideas for what we want and need to see in the Pound moving forward," Marley Green, an EDA member and Appalshop community development worker, said in a recent announcement about the community meetings.

Ideas generated at the forums — each with targeted focus — will be used to create grant applications, business plans and proposals through the Pound EDA and other partners.

The public forums will take place at the Bolling Building on Main Street in Pound. Light snacks and beverages will be provided. The forum schedule is as follows:

• Monday, Sept. 30: Ideas for future projects;

• Monday, Oct. 21: Locations for future projects; and

• Monday, Dec. 9: People for future projects.

One grant proposal already has been submitted on behalf of the town, although news of whether it is successful won't be coming for awhile.

Green and Appalshop have been central to that grant application to the National Endowment for the Arts for $150,000 in funding through NEA's creative place-making grants program called Our Town. Appalshop was successful in a similar funding effort across the mountain in Jenkins, Ky.

Pound Town Council has signed on board as the primary partner in the venture, which would include financial support from a half-dozen other state, national and local entities.