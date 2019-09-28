A former Big Stone Gap resident is one of two people found guilty of crimes involving the trafficking of methamphetamine, heroin, oxycodone, cocaine and other drugs from Georgia into Southwest Virginia.

They were recently convicted in federal court, according to a press release from U.S. Attorney Thomas T. Cullen and Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring announced.

Roy Lee Dykes, 51, of Watkinsville, Ga., formerly of Big Stone Gap, was convicted of one count of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute and distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, in addition to cocaine, heroin, alprazolam and oxycodone. Dykes was also convicted of 17 counts of distributing and possessing with intent to distribute controlled substances on a number of specific dates.

Leila Varetta “Rita” Hector-Dykes, 57, of Watkinsville, Ga., was also convicted of one count of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute and distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, in addition to cocaine, heroin, alprazolam and oxycodone. Hector-Dykes was also convicted of one count of distributing and possessing with intent to distribute controlled substances.

Dykes and Hector-Dykes each face a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum of up to life in prison and/or a fine of up to $10 million. They are scheduled for sentencing on Dec. 19.

A total of 11 defendants have been convicted.

According to evidence presented at trial, the organization operated primarily in Lee and Wise counties from November 2016 through March 1, 2018. Arrests on March 1, 2018, resulted in the seizure of approximately 11 ounces of crystal ice methamphetamine, in addition to heroin, cocaine, morphine, and oxycodone, with an estimated street value of $28,000. Currency totaling approximately $14,000 was also seized.