Most residents of Norton don’t realize that the city used to enjoy a thriving Italian community. Family names like Caruso, Bucca and Nard were common on storefronts and businesses. The Italian community helped build the city.

In days past, the section of Norton known as Little Italy was located where the law firm of Wolfe Williams and Reynolds now sits. The firm is proud to announce a celebration of Norton’s Italian heritage with a Salute to Little Italy which will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21, in the parking lots of the law firm. Come out for a great day of food, music and fun, with all proceeds going to Family Crisis Support Services.

Beginning at 6 a.m. and continuing throughout the day, the Red Barn will be in the parking lot with a flea market offering the best deals to be found on clothing for the entire family, housewares and books—anything you need. This Red Barn event will continue throughout the day.

But that’s just the beginning. Come for the finest in Italian cuisine in all of Appalachia. Enjoy an Italian sausage sandwich or a meatball hoagie, the sauce made from Frank Caruso’s (Frank’s Little Market) original recipe. Try an Italian pastry. And starting in the afternoon, dance to live music that will go on until 9 p.m. Bring the kids!

VIVA L’ITALIA!