FLORINE BROOKS PENNINGTON

Florine Brooks Pennington, 98, was born in Coeburn, and passed peacefully on September 25, 2019. Florine was the daughter of Charles and Maxi Brooks. Florine attended Wise Baptist Church.

After graduating from St. Paul High School, Florine studied nursing at the Martha Washington College, what is now The Martha Washington Inn in Abingdon, VA. On March 29, 1944 Florine enlisted in the Navy as Lieutenant (J.G.) (NC) USNR.

During WWII Florine was stationed and served at the U. S. Naval Hospital in Portsmouth, VA and the U. S. N. Dispensary NAS Atlanta, GA. She also was an Air VA (Flight Nurse) VRE-1, VR-11, VRS, VR-3. During her Naval service Florine attended to and treated trauma patients while in air transit to hospitals. She was honorably discharged from the U. S. Naval Separation Center, Great Lakes, Illinois on May 31, 1946.

After her WWII service, Florine lived and worked in California before moving back to Virginia. Florine was employed by Wise Appalachian Regional Hospital where she enjoyed a successful twenty-five-year career as a shift supervisor and later Director of Nursing. During this tenure she was well respected by her staff and doctors as a dedicated and honorable nurse to her patients and fellow employees. Florine was extremely proud of the strong work ethic of all Wise ARH employees and cherished the friendships she made.

After her retirement from Wise ARH, she and her sister Vivian became the perfect grandmother and grand-aunt duo for her grandchildren. She enjoyed being a member of the Wise Baptist Women’s Sunday school class and the Women on Missions group. Florine, affectionately known as “Bunny” was a special person to all that knew her.

Florine spent the last few years of her life as a resident of The Laurels in Wise, VA. Her family thanks the personnel of the facility for the care given to her during this time. The family would also like to thank Hospice and Palliative Care and her special caregiver, Norma Hays.

Florine was preceded in death by her parents Maxi and Charles Brooks, stepmother, Dorothy Brooks, sisters Neila Hamm (Rob) Mildred Brooks; Vivian Brooks; Martha Dean (Chester)

brothers Cowan “Bud” Brooks, (Sis), and Sterling Gilliam, Florine is survived by her sister Christine Monk (Gratt) and brother George Brooks (Hazel); her daughter Holly Anne Meade, husband Rick, her son Daniel Pennington and wife Janice, her granddaughters Morgan Meade (Steven Bradley), Meagan Meade (Shawn Mayes): grandson Taylor Meade (Kassie Bucklen) and the great-granddaughters Ava Jule, Presley and Paisley.

The family will receive friends Sunday, Seot, 29, from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise. Funeral services will follow at 4 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Mike Winters officiating. Burial will follow in the Wise Cemetery with Military Services by the local VFW Members and the US Navy Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Wise Baptist Church, PO Box 777, Wise, VA. 24293. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to sign guest register book online.

Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise is in charge of arrrangements.