featured top story Flag flies proudly above city, mountains 7 hrs ago Share Facebook Twitter Email As the region was marking the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the nation, general district court Judge Ron Elkins was displaying his skills at drone photography with this inspiring image of Flag Rock overlooking Norton. RON ELKINS PHOTO Share Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Share Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Share Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Tags Norton Flag Rock Ron Elkins 9/11 Popular Stories Kelly school-to-offices study takes next step Police investigate shooting death, 911 calls County: Okay to pursue boundary change ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ chef to open in St. Paul Sept. 7 Pound man gets six-plus years of prison time Latest e-Edition Coalfield Progress To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Must Reads CNN pundit chokes up over daughter's life-saving transplant For Packers receiver Davante Adams, extra attention means extra respect, ‘but I still want the ball’ Keeping Vikings guessing: Matt LaFleur won't talk about David Bakhtiari's back injury Lone series Ha Ha Clinton-Dix missed vs. Packers — the night's only TD drive — was a pre-planned rotation Fantasy Football: Week 2 TE rankings