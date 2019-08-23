Virginia’s first lady, Pamela Northam, took great delight Tuesday in reading to Wise Primary School first graders during her second annual ‘back to school’ tour of Virginia. At Courtney Slemp’s classroom, Northam read from Cece Bell’s book ‘BEE-WIGGED,’ about a boy-sized bee named Jerry who simply wants to make friends. The first lady, who has an education background, engaged the kids with lots of questions, visual aids and more. She then treated the students by giving them commemorative coins. After her stop in Wise, she visited Norton Elementary and Middle School.