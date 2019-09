The 50th anniversary Dock Boggs & Kate Peters Sturgill Festival is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 14 at Country Cabin II near Norton. Gates open at 10:30 a.m. and music starts at 1 p.m. Entertainment is The Crooked Road Ramblers, Sunrise Ridge, Bluegrass Circle, Miss Ellie String Band, Empty Bottle String Band, Appalachian Strings, Country Cabin Line Dancers and Matt Heckler. Admission is $10 for adults, $2 for children 12 and under. College students get in free with a college ID.