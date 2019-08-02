A farm and land transition workshop will take place Friday, Aug. 9 at Mountain Empire Community College.

It will be hosted by Virginia Cooperative Extension.

The workshop will help farm and land owners begin or refine their process of making the legal and personal decisions to protect their farm, land and resources.

The workshop will include sessions on estate planning, tax management, leasing, limiting liability, working through a transition with your family, knowing the worth of your land, forest, or farm business, and your assets and the nursing home.

The workshop offers the opportunity to meet one on one with professional transition consultants for free. Sessions are available on a first-come, first-serve basis and will be scheduled prior to the conference.

Registration will begin at 9 a.m., with the first session starting at 9:30 a.m. and the last session concluding at 3:30 p.m.

Cost is $15 per person and includes all materials and lunch. Pre-registration is required for a headcount by Thursday, Aug. 8 by calling 276/328-6194 or by email at pmeeks@vt.edu.

This workshop is sponsored in part by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.