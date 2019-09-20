When the nights begin to get cooler, leaves commence their annual drop from branches, and the beautiful colors of fall start to make their grand appearance—people near and far know that the Wise Fall Fling is fast approaching! Scheduled for the second weekend in October each year, the 41st Annual Wise County Famous Fall fling will be held Saturday and Sunday, October 12 and 13 in downtown, historic Wise. As lots of folks schedule homecomings or visits home during The Fall Fling, the Fall Fling committee chose “Welcome Home” as our theme this year as we call home anyone and everyone who has ever found a home here in the folds of the Appalachian mountains.

EVENTS & CONTESTS

One of the things that makes the annual ‘Fling so special is the community involvement in all of our contests and events! Returning this year, and with an opportunity for adults and children alike to participate, the 2019 Fall Fling Essay Contest has the earliest deadline for entry, of October 2 at 5 p.m. The theme for this years’ contest is “ Welcome Home”. Monetary awards and a free 2019 Wise Fall Fling tee shirt will be presented to all winners at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the official opening of The Fall Fling, on the stage at Big Glades. For more information, please call Amy Rolen at 276-328-2520, or visit wisefallfling.com.

For all visual creatives, this year we will have an Art and Youth Art Contest, Digital Photography Contest, and the brand new Sip n Paint Expo & Art Contest, sponsored by MountainRose Vineyards. More information about these contests, entry rules, and deadline requirements at wisefallfling.com. Entry submissions and judging for the 2nd Annual Digital Photography Contest will take place on our Facebook page, simply search Facebook for ‘Wise Fall Fling’.

Keep your heart healthy and happy by participating in the annual NCH Heart-One Cardiac Rehab 5K Race & One Mile Fitness Walk or the NCH My Run Rock & Roll Challenge. 5K registration begins at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12 at the L. F. Addington Middle School Gym, with the race scheduled to start at 9 a.m. The registration form can be printed at wisefallfling.com. Early registration cost is $25, and is $30 after October 5. For more information, contact Steve Childers at (276) 439-1452. My Run Rock & Roll Challenge registration begins at 8:30 a.m., with the event scheduled to start at 9 a.m.. To guarantee that you will receive a T-shirt, please pre-register by Thursday, Oct. 3. Tee shirts will be given to non-registered participants on day of event as available. For more information, contact Brandi Damron at (276) 439-1352.

TWO STAGES OF CONTINUOUS LIVE MUSIC

As you peruse the wares of our hundred plus craft vendors during this two-day festival, live traditional music ranging from banjos to bagpipes will be played from our two stages—ensuring that you are never without a tune in your ear! This jam-packed line-up includes artists: Amanda Fields, Right Fork Ramblers, Sycamore Hollow, Sunrise Ridge, High Test Grass, William Caudill and Cross Country Bluegrass, the Country Cabin Line Dancers, and more!

White Top Mountain Band will bless us with a performance on each of our stages Saturday afternoon: at 2:30 p.m. at Big Glades, and once more in case you miss them (or are ready for more!) at 4 p.m. at The Wise Inn. The Whitetop Mountain Band is a family-based band from the highest mountains of Virginia. Whitetop, Virginia is an area rich in the Old Time music tradition; this band has deep roots in mountain music. The members have done much to preserve the Whitetop region’s style of old time fiddling and banjo picking and are legendary musicians and teachers of the style.

At the same time, Whitetop Mountain Band shows are very versatile and entertaining containing everything from fiddle/banjo instrumentals to powerful solos and harmony vocals on blues, classic country, honky tonk, traditional bluegrass numbers, old timey ballads, originals, and four part mountain gospel songs. Shows also include flat foot dancing. The band is well known for their high energy and charisma on stage.

The band originated with Albert Hash in the 1940s, a well-known and beloved fiddler and luthier. When he was a teenager, Albert played fiddle with Henry Whitter of “Grayson & Whitter” which recorded during the 1920’s. Albert had a tremendous impact on the Old Time and bluegrass scene. The tune, “Hangman’s Reel” that Albert recorded is the version played by so many Old time musicians today. He also helped teach such luthiers as Wayne Henderson, Audrey Ham, and many others to build instruments. The Whitetop Mountain Band is carried on today by relatives and friends. Come out and see this legendary band perform!

The Kevin Prater Band will headline the Saturday afternoon concert on the main stage at Big Glades Amphitheatre at 4:45pm. Kevin Prater has been a fixture in Bluegrass for many years, and it seems the transition from sideman to front-man was inevitable. He has surrounded himself with the finest musicians from Virginia, Kentucky and North Carolina, all having immersed themselves in traditional bluegrass. The Kevin Prater Band package brings to the stage energy, entertainment and the utmost best in Bluegrass.

The Kevin Prater Band sound comes from a wide range of influences and musical heroes. The Original Seldom Scene, The Country Gentlemen, Osborne Brothers, Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, Red Allen, The Stanley Brothers, Boone Estep & The Ramblin Grass are among the different styles of music they have all admired and studied together throughout the years. Also steeped in the tradition of Gospel music, they pride themselves on the a capella hymns and great gospel songs that people have come to enjoy. The band also includes Classic Country and Vintage Rock in their repertoire, insuring no two shows of The Kevin Prater Band are the same.

Members of the band are great friends, enjoy making great music and look forward to a long future together. The band enjoys traveling, reconnecting with old friends, making new fans and hope their music will bring attention to the “Pure Kentucky Bluegrass & Gospel Music” they have become known for.

Whether it’s crafts, contests, or concerts, we’ve got a little something most anybody would enjoy. More information and event details can be found at wisefallfling.com. We’ll see you at the ‘Fling!

WELCOME HOME!