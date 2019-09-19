ELIZABETH CARTER

Elizabeth Ann Carter, 76, of Norton, died Monday evening, September 17, 2019, at Heritage Hall Healthcare in Wise.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Danny Lee Carter Sr. and her parents, William Hall Jr. and Ruth Trigg Hall. She was an LPN having worked in the local nursing homes.

Surviving are her son, Danny Lee Carter Jr. and his wife Judy of Carlsbad, NM; a grandson, Danny Lee “Trey” Carter, III (Valerie) of Coeburn, a granddaughter, Dakota Elizabeth (Mark) Anderson of Radford; four sisters, Nancy Linghardt and her husband Bill of Florida, Mary Linda Hall of Pulaski, Regina Williams and her husband Jerry of Hillsville and Debbie McCaffery and her husband Walt of Pulaski; her step grandchildren, Michael Mata, Paula Mata, Ashley Mata and Mathew Mata; three step great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.

The family will receive friends from 12-1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20 at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Greg Sergent officiating. Burial will follow in the Hensley-Addington Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the American Cancer Society, 508 Princeton Rd #102, Johnson City, TN 37601.

Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton is serving the Carter family.