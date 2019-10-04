Family Crisis Support Services will soon be offering a new service in St. Paul.

Eleanor’s Home Transitional Program is the first of its kind this side of Roanoke. It will be open to women and children who are victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and trafficking.

The home will provide a free place to live and child day care for up to two years, allowing its residents a chance to pursue an educational or rehabilitation program. The home will be staffed and child care will be on site.

Deeded to Family Crisis Support Services as a gift in May of this year, the home was formally owned by John Frederick Matthews and Eleanor Dunn Matthews. The couple was well known around St. Paul for their charitable work.

Marybeth Adkins, the executive director of Family Crisis Support Services, is the Matthews’ granddaughter. Adkins stated that while she visited her grandparents during the summer, she had no idea about all the charitable work that they had done. While presenting the idea to the town of St. Paul, Adkins said that people began to tell her about the things that her grandparents had done for the community.

“This is something that we have always wanted to do; we just didn’t have the extra house to do it,” said Adkins.

Adkins said that the irony of her being the director of the agency and the house belonging to her grandparents was not lost on her.

The five-bedroom house will house up to 10 people, but Adkins said that it could be in any combination of women and children.

“We have 23 contractors working on the house right now!” she said.

Adkins said that many rooms needed to be gutted and there were many repairs to be made. “The Southwest Virginia Partnership is helping with the repairs. They gutted the kitchen and bathrooms,” said Adkins. “We would not have been able to afford the repairs if not for them.”

Adkins explained that the agency will assist residents of the house with moving, deposits and up to three months of rent when they are able to move out.

“What my grandparents did, it’s an honor to be able to continue to work in the community of St. Paul,” said Adkins.

Eleanor’s Home is expected to open in early November.