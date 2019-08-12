ELEANOR (KRZAK) HAYES

Eleanor (Krzak) Hayes, 82, of Pound, passed away peacefully Saturday August 10, 2019 from Heritage Hall in Clintwood. Her loving family was at her bedside.

Eleanor was of the Roman Catholic faith and a 45-year member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Clintwood. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Eleanor was an avid UK basketball fan and Philadelphia Eagles football fan. She loved to bake, crochet, and listen to all types of music with Elvis and Conway Twitty being two of her favorites.

Eleanor was preceded in death by her loving husband, John Roy Hayes; her parents, Stanley and Helen (Toth) Krzak ; a sister, Wilma Mullins and a brother, Stanley Krzak.

Survivors include her daughters, Theresa Wright and husband Bobby of Dorton, KY, Angela Hayes of Blountville, TN, Donna Isaacs and husband Scotty of Castlewood, Elizabeth Harlow and husband Mike of Stanley, NC, Cynthia Boggs and husband Jeffery of Pound and Eleanor Lynn Hall of Pound,; sisters, Margaret Johnson and husband Doug of Ashtabula, Ohio and Libby Fletcher of Virginia; brothers, Joe Krzak and wife Linda of Dunham, KY and John Krzak and wife Cathy of Aylett VA; 16 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins and a host of friends and loved ones to her passing and cherish her memory.

Funeral mass will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13 at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Clintwood with Father Tim Drake officiating. Burial will follow in the Dewey Memorial Cemetery in Pound where grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

The family will receive friends from 5–8 p.m. Monday Aug. 12 in the Baker Funeral Home chapel in Pound.

Baker Funeral Home in Pound is serving the family of Eleanor Krzak Hayes.