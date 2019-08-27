Twenty-nine people face charges involving alleged drug crimes.

A Wise County grand jury handed down indictments Aug. 21 against these people:

• Gregory Lee Marcus Tackett, 26, 111 Rasnake Park Circle, Lebanon: One count of distributing a Schedule I or II drug, third or subsequent offense, and one count of conspiracy to do so, third or subsequent offense, each punishable by up to life in prison.

• Jonathan David Lynch, 22, 224 Rabbit Run Lane, Dryden: One count of possessing marijuana with intent to distribute, punishable by up to 40 years.

• Terry Gilley, 37, 111 East 28th St., Big Stone Gap: Two counts of possessing a Schedule I or II drug, each punishable by up to 10 years; one count of possessing a Schedule III drug, punishable by up to a year in jail.

• Kellie Nichole Sexton, 36, 1913 Oak Mountain Rd., B7, Big Stone Gap: One count of possessing a Schedule I or II drug, punishable by up to 10 years; one count of possessing drug paraphernalia, punishable by up to a year in jail; one count of possessing marijuana, punishable by up to 30 days in jail.

• Laura Beth Elliott, 20, general delivery: One count of possessing a Schedule I or II drug, punishable by up to 10 years; one count of possessing a Schedule IV drug, punishable by up to six months in jail; one count of possessing marijuana, punishable by up to 30 days in jail.

• Waylon J. Jennings, 48, 212 Grizzly Lane, Lot C12, Big Stone Gap: One count of possessing a Schedule I or II drug, punishable by up to 10 years; one count of being drunk in public, punishable by a fine up to $250.

• Roman Jeremy Estep, 44, 338 Lockhart Flats Loop, Clintwood: One count of possessing a Schedule I or II drug, punishable by up to 10 years; one count of driving while intoxicated, punishable by up to a year in jail and a $2,500 fine.

• Randall Martin Bledsoe, 52, 4037 Purchase Ridge Rd., Duffield: One count of possessing a Schedule I or II drug, punishable by up to 10 years; one count of possessing drug paraphernalia, punishable by up to a year in jail.

• Natasha Rena Cridic, 35, 3128 Blackburn St., Kingsport, Tenn.: One count of possessing a Schedule I or II drug, punishable by up to 10 years; one count of possessing drug paraphernalia, punishable by up to a year in jail.

• Mark Silas Middleton, 28, 605 Cap Lane, Coeburn: One count of possessing a Schedule I or II drug, punishable by up to 10 years; one count of possessing a Schedule III drug, punishable by up to a year in jail and a $2,500 fine.

• Anthony Noah Louis Porter, 42, 370 E. River St., Big Stone Gap: One count of possessing a Schedule I or II drug, punishable by up to 10 years; one count of possessing a Schedule III drug, punishable by up to a year in jail and a $2,500 fine.

• Selena Raegan Hobbs, 42, 911 Third Ave. E, Big Stone Gap: One count of possessing a Schedule I or II drug, punishable by up to 10 years; one count of possessing a Schedule VI drug, punishable by a fine up to $250.

• Landen Dwayne Baker, 57, general service, Big Stone Gap: One count of possessing a Schedule I or II drug, punishable by up to 10 years.

• Dustin Edward Amos, 27, 11435 Bedford Rd., Coeburn: One count of possessing a Schedule I or II drug, punishable by up to 10 years.

• Cindy Clark, 47, 418 Coeburn Mountain Rd., Coeburn: One count of possessing a Schedule I or II drug, punishable by up to 10 years.

• Samantha Coleen Coward, 23, 102 Gilley Ave., Big Stone Gap: One count of possessing a Schedule I or II drug, punishable by up to 10 years.

• Joseph Charles Duty, 33, 1525 ½ Roanoake Hill, Kingsport, Tenn.: One count of possessing a Schedule I or II drug, punishable by up to 10 years.

• Sherry Fillmore, 48, 824 Ivy League Rd., Wise: One count of possessing a Schedule I or II drug, punishable by up to 10 years.

• Taylor Haven Holbrook, 23, 206 Templeton St., Appalachia: One count of possessing a Schedule I or II drug, punishable by up to 10 years.

• Joseph Andrew Howard, 27, 213 Grizzly Lane, Big Stone Gap: One count of possessing a Schedule I or II drug, punishable by up to 10 years.

• Jeremy William Hubbard, 37, 7313 Rasnick Rd., Norton: One count of possessing a Schedule I or II drug, punishable by up to 10 years.

• Debra Makayla Light, 20, 1017 Petrey St. SE, Coeburn: One count of possessing a Schedule I or II drug, punishable by up to 10 years.

• Cassandra Nicole Mullins, 23, 2828 Montana Rd., Coeburn: One count of possessing a Schedule I or II drug, punishable by up to 10 years.

• Skylar Joseph Peters, 29, 6240 Josephine Rd., Norton: One count of possessing a Schedule I or II drug, punishable by up to 10 years.

• Travis Ryan Skaggs, 31, 111 East 28th St., Big Stone Gap: One count of possessing a Schedule I or II drug, punishable by up to 10 years.

• Arthur Alton Smith, 40, 507 W. 11th Street N, Lot 13, Big Stone Gap: One count of possessing a Schedule I or II drug, punishable by up to 10 years.

• Timothy Guy Stanley, 27, 12327 Deerfield Dr., Pound: One count of possessing a Schedule I or II drug, punishable by up to 10 years.

• Amy Yocum, 39, 8644 Bean Gap Rd., Pound: One count of possessing a Schedule I or II drug, punishable by up to 10 years.

• Fadi Rimon Ibrahim, 23, 704 Swadley Rd., Apt. 24, Johnson City, Tenn.: One count of possessing marijuana with intent to distribute, punishable by up to 10 years.