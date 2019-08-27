Wise County will mark an important anniversary this Thursday when dignitaries assemble to unveil a marker at Lonesome Pine Airport commemorating the first federally approved drone delivery in American aviation history in Wise on July 17, 2015, to the Remote Area Medical outreach at Wise County fairgrounds. On the day of the flight, above, local, state and federal officials gathered around the drone with representatives of the Flirtey company, The Health Wagon and RAM. Also on Thursday, The Health Wagon has scheduled an announcement at its Smiddy Clinic in Wise about a new partnership with the United Health Foundation.