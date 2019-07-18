DR. WILLIAM HOBERT SALYER JR.

Bill lost his long battle with cancer and went to be with the Lord on July 15, 2019 at his home in Sumter, SC.

Bill was born in Wise, Virginia on October 9, 1946 to William H. Salyer, Sr. and Charlotte Horne Salyer.

He is survived by his mother; his wife, Randy Dow Salyer of Sumter; daughter, Lorrin Salyer Mix of Santa Claus, IN; two sons, William (Tosha) Salyer of Monroe, OH and Bryan Salyer of Houston, PA; sister, Patty (Keith) Miller of Destin, FL; brother Ronnie (Cindy) Salyer of Raleigh, NC; grandchildren Austin, Andrew, Avery, Erin, Daniel; great grandchildren Tayler, Drake, Evelyn.

He was preceded in death by his father, daughter Rebecca Salyer, and nephew Matthew Salyer.

Bill received his Bachelors, Masters, and Doctorate of Philosophy, from the University of Tennessee. He taught at Morris College in Sumter, SC.

The family received friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 18, at Carter-Trent Funeral Home, 520 Watauga St., Kingsport, TN. A memorial service followed at 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. The burial service will be held on Friday, July 19 at 11 a.m. at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens, Big Stone Gap,. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 a.m.

Memorials or donations may be made in Bill’s honor to the American Cancer Society at 871 N Weisgarber Rd., Knoxville, TN 37909.

