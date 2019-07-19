A Wise County grand jury has indicted more than 40 people on a variety of charges involving alleged drug activity and related alleged crimes.

Those indicted July 15 include:

• Michael Shane Icenhour, 30, care of Duffield regional jail: One count of distributing a Schedule I or II drug and one count of conspiracy to do so, each punishable by five years to life in prison; one count of possessing a Schedule I or II drug with intent to distribute and one count of conspiring to do so, each punishable by up to 40 years; one count of transporting a Schedule I or II drug into Virginia with intent to distribute and one count of conspiring to do so, each punishable by up to 40 years; one count of possessing a Schedule I or II drug with intent to distribute while possessing a firearm, punishable by up to five years.

• Jeremy David Mallory, 41, care of Abingdon regional jail: One count of conspiracy to distribute a Schedule I or II drug, punishable by up to life; one count of distributing a Schedule I or II drug and one count of possession of such with intent to distribute, each punishable by up to 40 years; one count of possessing a sawed-off shotgun, punishable by up to 10 years; one count of possessing a firearm while possessing a Schedule I or II drug, punishable by up to five years; one count of possessing a firearm after conviction on a violent felony, punishable by up to five years.

• Lacy Dakota Holmes, 23, care of Duffield regional jail: One count of conspiracy to distribute a Schedule I or II drug, punishable by up to life; one count of distributing a Schedule I or II drug and one count of possession of such with intent to distribute, each punishable by up to 40 years; one count of possessing a sawed-off shotgun, punishable by up to 10 years; one count of possessing a firearm while possessing a Schedule I or II drug, punishable by up to five years.

• Patrick Jack Timothy Martin, 21, address unknown: One count of conspiracy to distribute a Schedule I or II drug, punishable by up to life; one count of distributing 10 grams or more of methamphetamine, punishable by up to life; one count of distributing a Schedule I or II drug, punishable by up to 40 years.

• Cary Vaughn Lester, 34, address unknown: One count of distributing a Schedule I or II drug and one count of conspiring to do so, each punishable by five years to life; one count of possessing a Schedule I or II drug with intent to distribute and one count of conspiring to do so, each punishable by up to 40 years; one count of transporting a Schedule I or II drug into Virginia with intent to distribute and one count of conspiring to do so, each punishable by up to 40 years; one count of grand larceny, punishable by up to 20 years.

• Lindsey Alexandra Massie, 21, 132 Dogwood Terrace, Big Stone Gap: One count of possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute, punishable by up to life; two counts of possessing a Schedule I or II drug, each punishable by up to 10 years; one count of possessing a Schedule I or II drug while possessing a firearm, punishable by up to five years; one count of possessing a Schedule III drug, punishable by up to a year in jail and a $2,500 fine; one count of possessing drug paraphernalia, punishable by up to a year in jail and a $2,500 fine; one count of carrying a concealed weapon, punishable by up to a year in jail and a $2,500 fine; one count of possessing marijuana, punishable by up to 30 days in jail.

• Stephanie Nicole Beavers, 27, care of Duffield regional jail: One count of distributing a Schedule I or II drug and one count of conspiring to do so, each punishable by five years to life; one count of possessing a Schedule I or II drug with intent to distribute and one count of conspiring to do so, each punishable by up to 40 years; one count of transporting a Schedule I or II drug into Virginia and one count of conspiring to do so, each punishable by up to 40 years.

• Donna Marie Boatright, 45, care of Duffield regional jail: One count of conspiracy to distribute a Schedule I or II drug, punishable by up to life; one count of possessing a Schedule I or II drug with intent to distribute, punishable by up to 40 years; one count of possessing a Schedule I or II, punishable by up to 10 years.

• Shawn Keith Blevins, 49, 28 Creekside Dr., Dorton, Ky.: One count of conspiracy to distribute a Schedule I or II drug, punishable by up to life; one count of possessing a Schedule I or II drug with intent to distribute, punishable by up to 40 years; two counts of failure to appear in court on a felony offense, each punishable by up to five years.

• William Mitchell Back, 41, care of Letcher County jail, Whitesburg, Ky.: One count of conspiracy to distribute a Schedule I or II drug and one count of aiding and abetting distribution of such, each punishable by up to 40 years.

• Mark Thomas Cvetnich, 41, 209 Fathom Cove, Stafford: One count of conspiracy to distribute a Schedule I or II drug and one count of aiding and abetting distribution of such, each punishable by up to 40 years.

• Justin David Gent, 29, address unknown: One count of distributing a Schedule I or II drug and one count of conspiracy to do so, each punishable by up to 40 years.

• Valarie Nicole Harris, 38, 498 Wildcat Ridge, Clintwood: One count of possessing a Schedule I or II drug with intent to distribute, punishable by up to 40 years; one count of conspiring to do so, punishable by up to life.

• Brianna Nicole Johnson, 22, 1639 SW Main Ave., Norton: One count of distributing 10 grams or more of methamphetamine, punishable by up to life; one count of distributing a Schedule I or II drug and one count of conspiracy to do so, each punishable by up to 40 years; one count of possessing a Schedule I or II drug with intent to distribute and one count of conspiring to do so, each punishable by up to 40 years.

• Sean Patrick Kilgore, 45, 7860 South Fork Rd., Pound: One count of distributing a Schedule I or II drug and one count of conspiracy to do so, each punishable by up to 40 years.

• Thomas Bryant Shepherd, 27, 591 Old Clintwood Hwy., Clintwood: One count of distributing a Schedule I or II drug and one count of conspiracy to do so, each punishable by up to 40 years.

• Judge Lawson Jr., 45, 3015 Stonega Rd., Appalachia: One count of possessing a Schedule I or II drug with intent to distribute, punishable by up to 40 years; one count of possessing a Schedule I or II drug, punishable by up to 10 years.

• Judge Lawson Jr. 45, 5013 Stonega Rd., Appalachia: One count of receiving or possessing stolen property, punishable by up to 20 years; one count of possessing marijuana with intent to distribute, punishable by up to 10 years; one count of possessing a Schedule I or II drug, punishable by up to 10 years; one count of possession of a firearm and one count of possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, each punishable by up to five years; one count of possessing marijuana, punishable by up to 30 days in jail; one count of possessing drug paraphernalia, punishable by up to a year in jail and a $2,500 fine.

• Ajay Johnson, 24, care of Duffield regional jail: One count of conspiring to distribute a Schedule I or II drug, punishable by up to 40 years.

• Joshua Cain Mullins, 39, 10611 Capricorn Rd., Pound: One count of possessing a Schedule I or II drug with intent to distribute, punishable by up to 40 years.

• Quentin Joshua Riffle, 39, 110 Lynchfield Apt. B108, Coeburn: One count of distributing a Schedule I or II drug, punishable by up to 40 years.

• Harold Michael Trent, 48, 6204 Cowboy Rd., Norton: One count of possessing a Schedule I or II drug with intent to distribute, punishable by up to 40 years.

• Jimmy D. Dorton Jr., 38, 440 Dry Branch Rd., Jonancy, Ky.: One count of possessing a Schedule I or II drug, punishable by up to 10 years; one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, punishable by up to 10 years; one count of possessing a Schedule III drug, punishable by up to a year in jail and a $2,500 fine; one count of possessing a Schedule IV drug, punishable by up to six months in jail.

• Clifton Daniel Vance, 41, 10733 Maple Grove Rd., Wise: Two counts of possessing a Schedule I or II drug, each punishable by up to 10 years; one count of possessing marijuana, punishable by up to 30 days in jail.

• Ray A. Branham Jr., 32, 12308 Sperry Rd., Coeburn: One count of possessing a Schedule I or II drug, punishable by up to 10 years; one count of possessing marijuana, punishable by up to 30 days in jail; one count of possessing drug paraphernalia, punishable by up to a year in jail and a $2,500 fine.

• Amanda Gibson, 23, 11420 Bedford Rd., Coeburn: One count of possessing a Schedule I or II drug, punishable by up to 10 years; one count of obstructing justice, punishable by up to a year in jail and a $2,500 fine.

• Michael Garret Welch, 36, 212 Rawhide Loop, Keokee: One count of possessing methamphetamine, punishable by up to 10 years; one count of possessing marijuana, punishable by up to 30 days in jail.

• Brandy Sue Hamilton, 29, 507 Purkey St., Wise: One count of possessing a Schedule I or II drug, punishable by up to 10 years.

• Ethen Dakota Harvey, 27, 4817B Dan Hall Mountain Rd., Coeburn: One count of possessing a Schedule I or II drug, punishable by up to 10 years.

• Gregory Alan Blevins, 48, 14561 Friendship Rd., Glade Spring: One count of possessing a Schedule I or II drug, punishable by up to 10 years.

• Denny Dale Mullins, 45, 101 Old Mill Village, Apt. 101E, Pound: One count of possessing a Schedule I or II drug, punishable by up to 10 years.

• Joseph Carroll, 37, 2615 Shawnee Ave. E., Big Stone Gap: One count of possessing a Schedule I or II drug, punishable by up to 10 years.

• Bob James Culbertson, 30, 4634 Tacoma Mountain Rd., Coeburn: One count of possessing a Schedule I or II drug, punishable by up to 10 years.

• Kenneth Ray Russell Jr., 44, 243 Highland Ave. NW, Norton: One count of possessing a Schedule I or II drug, punishable by up to 10 years.

• Robert Farmer, 35, 120 Kentucky Ave. SE, Norton: One count of possessing methamphetamine, punishable by up to 10 years.

• Rashan Drakeford, 42, a Red Onion State Prison inmate: One count of possession of illegal drugs by a prisoner, punishable by up to 10 years.

• Anton A. Godley, 46, a Red Onion State Prison inmate: One count of possession of illegal drugs by a prisoner, punishable by up to 10 years.

• Shanna Renee McCowan, 35, 506 Dover Lane, Lot 12, Coeburn: One count of possessing more than one-half ounce but less than five pounds of marijuana with intent to distribute, punishable by up to six years.

• Harold Michael Trent, 48, 6233 Josephine Rd., Norton: One count of eluding police, punishable by up to five years; one count of driving under the influence, punishable by up to a year in jail and a $2,500 fine.

• Myrtle Rose Crawford, 44, 11924 Creek Valley Rd., Pound: One count of driving after being declared a habitual offender, punishable by one to five years; one count of driving on a revoked license, second or subsequent offense, punishable by one to five years; one count of driving under the influence, punishable by up to a year in jail and a $2,500 fine.

• Timothy Van Griffey, 51, homeless: One count of driving under the influence, punishable by up to a year in jail and a $2,500 fine; one count of refusing a blood alcohol test, punishable by one-year suspension of a driver’s license.