Wise Town Council has voted to limit public access to the Big Glades community park downtown during nighttime hours.

The goal, in part, was to discourage people from sleeping there.

For those who have never visited, Big Glades is an open space with no means to physically close access during certain hours.

Council on Sept. 24 approved a new park ordinance establishing that Big Glades is open to the public from 6 a.m. to midnight.

In council’s meeting packet was a Sept. 13 memo from the town recreation committee, which met to discuss an “emerging issue.”

Citizens and the police department had expressed concern “about the welfare of individuals who are sleeping in the park,” it states. The committee recommended establishing and posting hours of operation and that police patrol the park after hours.

Along with setting hours, the revised ordinance states: “Individuals discovered to be trespassing in the park after closing should be connected with existing health and human services organizations to provide emergency shelter, housing placement and needed social services.”