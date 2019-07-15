DONALD R. RUTH

Donald R. Ruth “Grandad”, 83, of Norton, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Norton Community Hospital. He was of the Baptist faith.

Don retired from Norfolk/Southern Railroad in the late 90’s after more than 33 years of service. He was a true outdoorsman that loved hunting and fishing and he shared his passion for the two with his children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

“Grandad”, as he was known by many, was also an avid sports fan, watching everything from Little League to professional. He was a coach and mentor to many children throughout the years, gladly passing his knowledge and wisdom of the respective game down to those that loved the sport as much as he did.

Don is preceded in death by his loving wife Helen (Sturgill) Ruth; his parents, Maynard and Pauline (Belcher) Ruth; an infant brother, Charles Prentice and a sister Susie (Ruth) Robinette.

He is survived by his daughter Kim (Montie) Marshall of Norton; sons Timothy Ruth and Trevor (Crystal) Ruth. Grandchildren Josh (Whitney) Marshall, Bryson (Bree) Marshall, Katie Marshall, Taiden and Dawson Williams-Ruth; great grandchildren Carter and Addilee Marshall and Waylon Marshall; and special fur babies Essa, Lily and Mocha. He is also survived by sisters Jean Thacker of Indianapolis, Ind. and Girlie Burns of Brooksville, FL; a brother Cowboy (Betty) Ruth of Indianapolis.

The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 16 at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 am Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in the funeral home chapel with beloved nephew Pastor Randy Sturgill officiating. Burial will follow in the Powell Valley Memorial Gardens.

The family would like to express special thanks to Dr. Wesley Campbell, Don’s physician and friend. To the doctors, nurses and staff at Southwest Virginia Cancer Center for all their love and care — these people are truly angels on earth. Dr. Vito-Cruz and the other doctors and nurses in the ICU of Norton Community Hospital.

Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton is serving the family of Don Ruth.