While getting diabetes under control may seem like a giant challenge, help is available to assist you or your loved one to achieve better control and better health.

It’s not as hard as you might think. The LENOWISCO Health District can help. Each local health department will be offering diabetes workshops on how to better manage your diabetes. In October, a series of four different diabetes education classes will be offered free of charge to anyone who is interested in moving toward better control of their diabetes.

All classes are on Tuesdays from 1 to 3 p.m., and will be offered simultaneously at the Lee County Health Department, Scott County Health Department and Wise County Health Department.

The schedule is as follows:

• Oct. 1: “The Basics of Diabetes and Medication” covers areas identified by the American Diabetes Association as essential to manage diabetes successfully.

• Oct. 8: “Nutrition Basics” provides up-to-date, helpful information that participants can easily use to plan heart healthy meals to improve their blood glucose control.

• Oct. 15: “Glucose Control, Activity, and Stress” focuses on blood glucose control. Topics include insulin management, daily glucose patterns and a discussion of how eating, activity and medication can be adjusted to improve glucose. Then the focus shifts to physical activity, including 20 minutes of stretching and using resistance bands.

• Oct. 22: “Eat Smart, Change Your Lifestyle” focuses on how to change what you eat. Topics include tips about shopping for healthy meals, portion sizes, easy ways to cut calories, avoiding common eating traps and tips on how to eat healthier.

All classes will be taught by two certified diabetes educators from the University of Virginia Diabetes Education and Management Program and a certified wellness coach from the Harry L. Coomes Recreation Center in Abingdon. The programs will be broadcast live from UVa using telehealth technology that allows the educators to speak directly with those attending the class and answer their individual questions. Each location will have a facilitator on-hand to assist participants with questions and follow-up.

To register locally for these free classes, call the Wise County Health Department at 276/328-8000.