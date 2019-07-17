Wise County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Stephen N. Jones graduated from the Virginia Forensic Science Academy June 28.
Over a nine-week course of study, the academy “provides high-level training to qualified crime scene search officers,” according to a sheriff’s office press release. “Law enforcement personnel learn to properly recognize, document, collect, and preserve — for laboratory examination — items of physical evidence found at crime scenes. The academy participant becomes familiar with the capabilities and limitations of the modern forensic laboratory in examining the spectrum of materials which can be collected as evidence in criminal cases.”