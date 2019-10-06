Project Oasis, an initiative to attract more data centers to the region, received a total of $100,000 Tuesday to support the effort. Leaders of the new InvestSWVA initiative were in Wise to discuss the project, which is looking at possible sites in all 16 localities within Region One of the GO Virginia economic development program. GO Virginia provided $50,000, matched by the Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy. One aspect of Project Oasis is to study whether water pooled in closed coal mines can be used to provide cooling services to data centers. Left to right are Butch Lambert of DMME, InvestSWVA project leader Will Payne and Region One Chairman Mike Quillen.