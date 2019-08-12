COWAN ‘KEBO’ PAGE JR.

Cowan “Kebo” Page Jr., 65, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019 at his residnce in St. Paul, VA.

He was the son of the late Cowan Page Sr. and Maggie Meade Page; also preceded in death by sisters,Lois, Ella Mae, Minnie Faye, Margaret and Jean Page, three brothers, R.J., Fred and Randy Page.

Kebo is survived by a daughter, Milissa Davenport, Bristol, TN, a sister, Carolyn Burgess, St. Paul, and a brother, Bill Parks, St. Paul; grandson, Kristen Davenport, Bristol, TN, granddaughters, Lisa and Katie; three great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

His wishes were to be cremated. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Estes Funeral Home, Coeburn.