WISE — Names familiar to Norton City Schools showed up on the hire list at Tuesday's Wise County School Board meeting, where the board approved 17 new employees, 14 transfers and a half-dozen resignations.

Elijah Helton is the new assistant principal at Union High School, having departed the Norton Elementary and Middle School principal's position before his first day on the job. Helton replaces Jason Hicks, who was transferred to an instructional technology resource teacher position.

Patrick Fisher, formerly a Norton teacher, was hired on as a Coeburn Middle School teacher, replacing Matthew Hamilton, who was promoted to assistant principal at Coeburn Primary School. Hamilton replaces Carmon Arquette, who had been serving in an interim capacity.

Other personnel actions for the 2019-20 school year ratified on Tuesday included:

NEW HIRES

• Derek M. Evans, CMS special education, replacing Marcus Sartin;

• Jorie K. Morgan, Union Primary School PreK, replacing Renee Bolling;

• Christina L. Schenck, UHS secretary, replacing Tammy Hamm;

• Tanya J. Isbell, UHS guidance clerk, replacing Charlotte Griffin;

• Tyler L. McFarland, UHS special education, replacing Cody Bentley;

• Paulina Crabtree, CPS Title I, replacing Ashley Culbertson;

• Christian G. Moore, Alternative Education/Career Technical Center, Math, replacing Andrew Stanley;

• Michael P. Jackson, Central High School biology, replacing Rick Mullins;

• Samantha B. Anderson, St. Paul Elementary School teacher, replacing Chantay Proulex;

• Michelle R. Cheek, Union Middle School in-school suspension, replacing Paige Schoolcraft;

• Tyler G. Mullins, CHS history, replacing J.W. Salyers;

• Alexandrea F. Lefler, UPS Title I, replacing Karen Ponish;

• Tracy L. Perkins, SPES teacher, due to numbers;

• Hannah G. Mullins, SPES teacher, replacing Madison Beavers; and

• Alyson M. Robbins, J.W. Adams Combined School teacher, replacing Donna Sturgill.

TRANSFERS

• Tiffany Hamilton, from UMS 11-month to UMS 12-month, custodian;

• Cody Bentley, from UHS special education to L.F. Addington Middle School special education, replacing Chessie Shoemaker Turner;

• Fran Balthis, from JWA lead teacher to JWA assistant principal, title change;

• David Mullins, LFA lead teacher to LFA assistant principal, title change;

• Patrick Damron, Eastside High School lead teacher to EHS assistant principal, title change;

• Ashley Culbertson, from CPS Title I to EHS librarian, replacing Christy Kelley;

• Chantay Proulex, from SPES teacher to CTC culinary arts, replacing Magdalene Mason;

• Amanda Asbury, to CPS Title I, restoring title position;

• Madison Beavers, from SPES teacher to LFA teacher, replacing Sara Paris;

• Marsha Adkins, from WPS teacher to WPS Title I, due to funding change;

• Kathy Parson, from SPES teacher to SPES Title I, due to funding change; and

• Avis Hylton, UPS Title I to UPS teacher, due to funding change.

RESIGNATIONS

• Kevin Reed, from UHS bus driver, effective June 30;

• Magdalene Mason, from CTC family and consumer science teacher, effective June 26.

• Chris Crabtree, EHS bus driver, effective June 30;

• Sara Paris, from LFA teacher, effective July 8;

• Chessie Shoemaker Turner, from LFA teacher, effective July 16; and

• Karen Ponish, from UPS teacher, effective Aug. 1.