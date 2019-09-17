Enrollment in Wise County schools is maintaining a downward trend, but totals in the traditional 10-day count show the division ahead of budget.

They were down 134 students over last year's 10-day total, but have picked up kids since then, Superintendent Greg Mullins said in a conversation following the Sept. 10 meeting.

In calculations for state and federal funding, the division budgeted for 5,350 students. On the 10th day of school, they had 5,383.

"Budget-wise, we're okay," Mullins said, "but we're disappointed that we continue to lose kids."

In the last 10 years, he said, Wise County schools have had one year of stability when they actually picked up some students.

"Other than that anomaly," he said, "it's been over a decade of losing 100-plus students."

Some drops reflect a large graduating class and a smaller incoming class, he said, while other losses are of students whose families leave the area or the state. There are also some children whose families may move in and out of a school division multiple times within a year, he noted.

PLANNING AHEAD

To navigate uncertain economic times, the school board is looking to kick-start an earlier budget planning process with the Wise County Board of Supervisors.

At its Sept. 10 meeting, Mullins said, the school board named Chairman Larry Greear of Coeburn in District 4 and District 1 member Herb Shortt of Pound to a committee for that purpose.

Mullins said they have not yet set a date.

Also Tuesday, the superintendent said the board passed a resolution of support for a plan by county supervisors and the Wise County Industrial Development Authority to re-finance the debt for renovations to Eastside High School. Financial planners who briefed the school board, Mullins said, explained that the rationale is to convert that from short- to long-term debt and gain a lower payment "that makes things a little easier."

While it is county debt, he said, what helps Wise County also helps county schools.

Revenue from the county has helped fund raises and revisions to school employee salary scales. Mullins said he told the board about positive feedback he received during the opening days of school from grateful employees.

He said they appreciate the acknowledgement of their high performance and having "someone notice we love kids and are doing a great job with them."

Mullins said the work of the salary committee and board "has improved the lives of a lot of our employees . . . There's a lot of positive atmosphere in the buildings."

The salary scale committee already has met and wants to escalate its process in conjunction with joint meetings between supervisors and the school board, Mullins said. He said they want to be well underway and almost completed with recommendations by early spring, with the aim to have something semi-formalized before the end of school.