WISE — At its meeting Tuesday, Wise County School Board approved the following personnel recommendations for the 2019-20 school year:

NEW HIRES

• Doug G. Wells, Union High School bus driver, replacing Kevin Reed.

• Hillary B. Cima, J.W. Adams teacher, numbers.

• Roberta (Robyn) L. Meade, Central High School nurse, replacing Donna Vanover.

• Hannah T. Balthis, Wise Primary School Title I, replacing Marsha Adkins.

• Danny A. McGraw, WPS custodian, replacing Melissa Adams.

TRANSFERS

• Amanda Taylor, from Coeburn Primary School Title I to CPS teacher, funding change.

• Casey Page, WPS music to L.F. Addington/Central High School choir, replacing Amber Burke.

• Marsha Adkins, WPS Title I to WPS music, funding change.

RESIGNATIONS

• Twila Compton, CPS teacher, effective July 29.

• Melissa Adams, WPS custodian, effectice July 31.

• Amber Burke, LFA/CHS choir, effective Aug. 14.

• Deborah Ryan, Union Middle School cook, effective Aug. 1.

RETIREMENT

• Donna Vanover, as CHS nurse, effective Aug. 1.

NEW COACHING ASSIGNMENTS

• Tyler McFarland, UHS assistant baseball, 3 percent.

• Travis Turner, UHS assistant girls basketball, 4 percent.

• Haelen Howard, UHS assistant cheerleading.

RESIGNING COACHING ASSIGNMENTS

• Makenzie Cluesman, UHS assistant girls basketball, 4 percent.

• Aneisha Chandler, UHS assistant cheerleading.