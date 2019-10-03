Wise County and Norton have launched an effort to become certified “work ready” communities as judged by an initiative of the data processing company ACT.

According to a press release issued last week, the process began Sept. 24 with a kickoff ceremony at the Virginia Career Works Center in Norton, demonstrating the localities’ “commitment to developing a strong workforce pipeline, desirable to employers, economic developers and current and future citizens of the county.”

The ACT initiative empowers states, regions and counties with data, processes and tools that drive economic growth by identifying skills gaps and quantifying the skill level of their workforce.

To begin the Work Ready Communities process, local leaders attended the ACT Work Ready Communities Academy, an executive leadership and training program designed and led by ACT “to initiate, deploy and drive carefully tailored efforts to improve the county’s work readiness,” according to the release. “Leaders meet with local employers, policymakers, educators and economic developers to reach established goals and build a sustainable WRC model to fit community needs.”

The Southwest Virginia Workforce Development Board has worked with the neighboring New River/Mount Rogers Workforce Development Board on this initiative over the past two years. Through their efforts, ACT hosted its academy in Southwest Virginia with more than 21 localities across Southwest Virginia and through the New River Valley participating.

For more information, go to www.workreadycommunities.org or call the Southwest Virginia Workforce Development Board at 276/883-4034.