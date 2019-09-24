A look at where schools in the region stand against the rest of Virginia in Standards of Learning test scores shows four divisions, including Wise County, rank in the top 10 among 132 statewide.

Ten school divisions in Region 7, including Norton City Schools, rank in the top 25.

Region 7 stretches from Lee County east, past Wytheville to Giles, Pulaski and Carroll counties.

Superintendent Greg Mullins presented a snapshot of Region 7 standings to Wise County School Board at its September meeting. In Norton, Superintendent Gina Wohlford briefed her board on city schools rankings.

Afterward, Mullins said he presented highlights of other rankings, too, based on the most current 2018 data.

It showed Region 7 at the bottom in per-pupil funding, with $10,403, as compared to $13,690 in Northern Virginia's Region 4. The statewide average was $12,031.

Southside's Region 8 was $11,441 in per-pupil funding. The Region 5 Valley was $11,769, Region 2 Tidewater was $11,307 and Region 6 Western Virginia was $11,039.

Yet, on SOL tests, Wise County ranked fifth in the state overall and finished in the top 10 in history, reading, math and science for all students, economically disadvantaged students and students with disabilities, notes Matt Hurt, director of the regional Comprehensive Instructional Program headquartered in Wise, who tracks and crunches the numbers for the regional consortium.

Norton finished 21st in the state in 2019, "the highest position since we began tracking with the 2006 data," Hurt said in an email. Furthermore, he noted Norton had the highest pass rate in the state last year for students with disabilities in reading.

Mullins' presentation to the board showed Region 7 led the state in performance of students with disabilities, with a 53.6 pass rate, up almost 3 percent.

Wohlford told Norton School Board that Burton High School science scores were among the top in the state. At Norton Elementary and Middle School, all scores were benchmark or above. Wohlford said the division will continue to focus on reading and writing performance.

Wise County and Norton students achieve despite the divisions being at the bottom of the bottom in funding.

"What is really interesting to note," Hurt said, "is that these divisions accomplished these feats despite being the lowest funded per pupil in the state (Wise 131st and Norton 132nd) when considering all funding sources (federal, state, and local) for school operations."

STATE LEVEL CHANGES

In assessing this year's SOL results, Hurt noted changes at the state level that need to be considered when examining test scores.

Standards of Accreditation that went into full effect with this testing year changed high school testing, for example. Rather than every student enrolled in an SOL-tested class being required to test, only those students who need the test to verify their credit may do so.

"Last year, we had students across the Commonwealth that were not allowed to take the test, while the student that sat next to them in the same class was required to take the test," Hurt said.

"For example, across our consortium we administered the Chemistry SOL test to 3,935 students in 2018 and only 510 students in 2019. This was the most affected SOL tested area, due to the fact that this is an upper level course, and by the time students took this course, most had already earned all of the verified credits they needed in Science."

The Standards of Accreditation revised by the Virginia Board of Education also allowed divisions the option to verify the English Writing credit that all students need to graduate in one of two ways, Hurt explained.

They could continue to verify that credit by the End of Course Writing SOL tests as has been done for years, he said, or they could verify through a Performance Based Assessment.

"Regardless of which route the division chooses to go, all students must do the same thing, either take the SOL test or the Performance Based Assessment," Hurt noted.

VDOE has been providing training on Performance Based Assessment for a few years, he noted, and has been touting the benefits of this assessment type.

In writing, Hurt explained, a PBA approach included a "portfolio of student writing samples that is intended to demonstrate the student's mastery of all of the writing skills in the English Writing Standards of Learning. These portfolios are evaluated by English teachers other than those who taught those students.

"In this case, if the student passes the course and their portfolio is deemed to demonstrate at least proficient mastery of those skills, the student has earned a verified credit."

High school writing scores dropped in both divisions and statewide, but "we're really and truly comparing apples to oranges," Hurt said.

School divisions were told to make a determination in the fall of which assessment they were going to use and both Norton and Wise took the PBA option, he noted.

"A handful of students were tested on the EOC Writing SOL test last summer before those decisions were made, and that's where all of Wise County's high school writing scores come from," he said.

"Norton is a little different story, because they also have eighth graders in the high school," Hurt continued, noting that eighth grade scores traditionally lag far behind 11th grade end of course scores, mostly because there is no retake option in the eighth grade as there is for juniors.

Another important change involves history SOL tests, which are no longer calculated in a school's accreditation rating, Hurt pointed out.

Locally and statewide, overall pass rates in history/social science dropped. That might be a reflection of history performance no longer counting toward accreditation, he said.

He also noted that the new Standards of Accreditation initially were going to provide school divisions with the option to assess high school students in history through the Performance Based Assessment.

"However, the General Assembly intervened, and removed the PBA option for state assessment in history," he said.

COUNTY COMPARISON

In mid-summer, Mullins reported to the school board Wise County's standing against others in the region, as follows:

• The best history scores overall with an overall pass rate of 92.34 percent.

• The best math scores overall with a 94.53 percent pass rate.

• In the 92nd percentile rank in reading with an overall pass rate of 86.59 percent.

• In the 92nd percentile rank in science with an overall pass rate of 91.30 percent.

• In the 72nd percentile rank in writing with an overall pass rate of 76 percent.