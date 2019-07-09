Several entities are on a different public meeting schedule in July.

• Pound Town Council meets tonight, Tuesday, July 9, at 6:30 p.m. at town hall. Council took action in May after Clifton Cauthorne advised he would be unavailable on the regular meeting day July 16.

• Norton School Board will hold its regular monthly meeting on July 15 at 5:30 p.m. in the standing location, city council chambers in the municipal building. It was moved from July 8.

• Wise County School Board rescheduled its July 9 meeting to July 23. The board meets in Room A of the education center in Wise at 6 p.m. The board took action in April.