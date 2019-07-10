The Virginia Department of Social Services is offering cooling assistance to qualifying households during summer months.

Applications are currently being accepted and can be submitted until Thursday, Aug. 15.

To qualify, a household must have a child less than six years of age, an individual living with a disability or an adult age 60 or older living in the home.

Eligible households must also meet income requirements for cooling assistance. This year, the maximum gross monthly income, before taxes, for a one-person household is $1,354 and $2,790 for a household of four.

Types of assistance include:

• Payment of electric bills to operate cooling equipment.

• Payment of security deposits for electricity to operate cooling equipment.

• Repair of a central air conditioning system or heat pump.

• Purchase of a whole-house fan, including ceiling or attic fans.

• Purchase and installation of a window unit air conditioner.

Local departments of social services determine eligibility based on submitted applications. Families and individuals may submit an application through their local department of social services or by calling the Enterprise Customer Service Center at 1-855/635-4370. Applications can also be submitted online by Aug. 15 via https.//commonhelp.virginia.gov.