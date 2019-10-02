Members of Ninth District U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith’s staff will be available at the following local sites to meet with citizens during October:

• Oct. 9, 3:15-4:45 p.m., Big Stone Gap federal courthouse.

• Oct. 17, 1-2:30 p.m., Southwest Virginia Technology Development Center, 141 Highland Dr., Lebanon.

• Oct. 22: 9-10:30 a.m., Norton city council chambers, 618 Virginia Ave. NW; 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Big Stone Gap federal courthouse; 2:30-4:30 p.m., Dickenson Center for Education & Research, 818 Happy Valley Dr., Clintwood.

For more information, contact Griffith’s Abingdon office, 276/525-1405.