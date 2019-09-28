The national Veterans of Foreign Wars organization has announced that Luther A. Willis has achieved All-American status as a post commander.

Willis commands Post 8652 in Coeburn.

This is the second consecutive year that Post 8652 and the commander have achieved All-American status. They finished 16th out of 669 VFW posts.

Willis is one of only 198 VFW post commanders worldwide to earn the title of All-American commander. To achieve this honor, Post commanders must meet strict requirements including exceptional leadership, authentic accomplishment in membership growth and strong support of VFW core programs, according to a press release.