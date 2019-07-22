ABINGDON — The Coeburn All-stars represented District 13 at the 11-12 year old state little league tournament this weekend. The team put forth a valiant effort despite not advancing to the tournament out of pool play.

On Friday, the team faced off against Louisa from District 14. Coeburn jumped out to a 6-0 lead before losing 11-6.

“This is tough competition over here,” head coach Justin Nixon said. “We knew it was going to be tough from the get-go. The kids played hard all three games. That’s all you can ask of them.”

“We got up 6-0. I think we got a little tired and they started coming back on us. We just fell a little short.”

Saturday, advancement was on the line as they took on District 12’s Cave Springs American.

Will Johnson got everything started from the lead off position in the first, but additional offense fizzled out.

The Cave Springs American team was able to mount a strong hitting attack earning three runs in the first and two in the second.

In the third inning, Coeburn’s defense was powerful as Will Johnson struck out the first batter. Luke Trent made a stop and throw from shortstop for the second out. Trent also made a catch in shallow left field to retire the side.

In their half of the fourth, Coeburn made a two-out run as Noah Morgan walked to get on base. Cave Springs American went for a new pitcher. Dalton Yates made them pay with an RBI triple to the right field fence. Anthony Stanley then blasted his second hit of the day, a double, to bring Yates home and narrowing the scoring gap to 5-2.

“Today we battled all six innings. We just needed some key hits and opportunities that didn’t happen,” Nixon said.

Cave Springs American would not allow any additional hits before scoring four more runs making the final 9-2.

In the final game of pool play, Coeburn would fall to Fairfax National 15-0 to end their season.

“We have 10 12-year-olds that are moving on next year and three 11-year-olds that will step up and lead. I’m proud of each and every one of them. We put in a lot of hard work and it shows,” Nixon said.