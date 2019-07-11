The Department of Motor Vehicles has released the 2019 calendar of coal calibration inspection dates.

Inspections and calibrations are done by appointment only, to save drivers time.

Only empty trucks with valid registrations and credentials will be checked. Permits are valid for one year.

A truck cannot haul coal at the specified greater weight until it has been calibrated and has a current permit and decal. However, trucks can haul coal at standard legal weights without a valid permit or calibration.

All calibrations will be done at DMV’s site on Route 19 South about 1.5 miles north of Lebanon.

To schedule an appointment, contact Mike Call, 276/608-1710, or Jeff Smith, 276/228-2705.

Dates include:

• July 22, 23, 24.

• Aug. 5, 6, 7, 19, 20, 21.

• Sept. 9, 10, 11, 23, 24, 25.

• Oct. 7, 8, 9, 28, 29, 30.

• Nov. 4, 5, 6, 18, 19, 20.

• Dec. 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, 11.