The Virginia Employment Commission will hold events Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday to assist more than 400 coal miners displaced by the temporary shutdown and bankruptcy filing of Blackjewel LLC.

Friday, the VEC announced four events this week to help miners file for unemployment and get more information:

• Tuesday, July 16: 9-11 a.m., Virginia Career Works, 1725 Park Ave. SW, Norton; 2-4 p.m., former St. Charles Water Authority building, 190 Monarch Rd., St. Charles.

• Wednesday, July 17, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., and Friday, July 19, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Virginia Career Works, 1928 Front St., Richlands.

Blackjewel employees can file for unemployment benefits and access additional support online at www.vec.virginia.gov, by calling the customer contact center at 866/832-2363 or by visiting a Career Works Center.

The center serving Norton and the counties of Wise, Lee, Scott and Dickenson is the VEC office at 1725 Park Ave. SW, Norton. The phone number is 276/679-9413.

Last week, Gov. Ralph Northam directed the commission to waive the standard week-long waiting period for unemployment benefits for affected employees. Northam also authorized overtime pay for Virginia Career Works representatives helping to connect displaced workers with job training programs and new career opportunities.